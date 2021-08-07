Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.10 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,339. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 56.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Zovio by 62.0% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zovio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.