Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $187.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.91 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $660.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.05. 1,405,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,287. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $249.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.82.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.