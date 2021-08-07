Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $7.99. 101,520,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

