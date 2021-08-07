Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $8.29. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynga shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 636,290 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

