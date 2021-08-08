-$0.07 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $441,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $762.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

