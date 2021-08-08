$0.10 EPS Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 176,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.