$0.14 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

