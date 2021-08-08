-$0.23 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Porch Group stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

