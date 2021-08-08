-$0.28 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Heat Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $6.67 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.