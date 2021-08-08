$0.35 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.49. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

PKOH traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 million, a PE ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

