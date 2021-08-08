$0.39 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,020,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 834,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

