$0.46 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $241,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 348,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,992. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

