-$0.47 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 48,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.