$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.63. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 135,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

