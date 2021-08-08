-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,249,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCRR stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

