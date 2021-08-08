$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

PRAA traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 374,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

