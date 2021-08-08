-$0.78 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.57). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,994,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $649.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.