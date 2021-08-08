$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. 62,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,663. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $970,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

