$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

CCS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 226,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $83.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

