$1.13 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 362.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 3,774,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,267. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 415,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $5,523,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $6,362,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.