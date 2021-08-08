$1.30 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

CBOE opened at $122.83 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $4,400,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 217,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

