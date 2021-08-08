$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $63,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

