$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.95. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.36.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $191.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.56.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

