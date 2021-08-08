10,633 Shares in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

