1,151 Shares in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $325.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.