$14.09 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $14.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $54.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.00 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,911. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

