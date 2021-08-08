$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $154.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.83 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. 64,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

