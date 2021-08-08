15,708 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2,055.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of LUXAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

