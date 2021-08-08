$183.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report sales of $183.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.93 million and the lowest is $181.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $730.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.92 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

