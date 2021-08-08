$188.55 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $803.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.25 million, with estimates ranging from $851.40 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 50,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,540. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $620.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

