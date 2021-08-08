1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and $30,238.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00242495 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 303.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004566 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

