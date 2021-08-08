1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Down 8.6%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 9,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 270,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

