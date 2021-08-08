$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

BHF stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.