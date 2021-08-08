$2.47 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $202.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $89,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

