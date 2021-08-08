21,900 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 258,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:SCS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 405,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

