$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.79 billion and the highest is $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $94.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $95.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.64 billion to $93.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $799,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 1,808,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,082. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

