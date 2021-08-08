$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $22.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.66 billion and the lowest is $21.79 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $94.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $95.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.64 billion to $93.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 1,808,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.