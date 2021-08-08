2,235 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

TT stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

