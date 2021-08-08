22,616 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53.

