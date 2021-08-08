$227.07 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $227.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.60 million and the lowest is $204.83 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $884.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,372. The company has a market cap of $942.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

