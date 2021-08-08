$243.61 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.06 million. WNS posted sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

WNS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WNS by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at $20,429,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in WNS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 10.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WNS by 23.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

