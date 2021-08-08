$245.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $245.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ECOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in US Ecology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

