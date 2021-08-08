25,822 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK opened at $37.69 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.