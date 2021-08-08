$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 404,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

