$3.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.14.

DECK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.70. The stock had a trading volume of 176,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

