$33.36 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Aug 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report $33.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the lowest is $31.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.16 million to $122.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FLXN opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

