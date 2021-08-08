3,459 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

