37,511 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEX opened at $3.81 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $821.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

