3,776 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,776 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.