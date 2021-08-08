3,819 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $22.35 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

